Adom City Estates, Ace Heights shine at Diaspora Ghana Property Awards , UK

The second edition of the Diaspora Ghana Property Awards and Housing Exhibition took place at the Wembley Stadium and Brent Civic Center in the UK.

This prestigious event attracted a diverse audience of industry professionals, investors, and individuals interested in the Ghanaian real estate market.

It provided a platform for real estate developers from Ghana to showcase their exceptional properties and investments.

The main objective of the event was to promote Ghana’s thriving real estate sector and give Ghanaian developers an opportunity to present their innovative projects to an international audience.

Adom City Estates received the esteemed award for “Mass Social Housing of the Year” in 2023, recognizing their unwavering commitment to addressing the housing needs of Ghanaians, especially those in lower-income brackets.

Their dedication to making a social impact and fostering community development has earned them widespread acclaim and appreciation.

Ace Heights, a prominent player in the luxury real estate market and a subsidiary of the Adom Group of companies, was honored with the title of “Affordable Luxury Real Estate Brand Ghana.”

The event also recognized other deserving companies with well-deserved awards. E Wells Realty & Consultancy was named the trusted Real Estate Agent Broker of the year 2023, Elegant Homes & General Construction Limited won the award for Best Residential Developer Middle-Income Luxurious of the Year, and DGM Property and Asset Management System received the PropTech Innovation of the Year award.

Ms. Irene Agyenkwa, the founder of the Ghana Property Awards and African Property Magazine, expressed her satisfaction with the event’s success and its positive impact on the Ghanaian real estate industry.

She shared her excitement about witnessing the growth and innovation within the Ghanaian real estate sector.

Dr. Bright Adom, the Founder and Group Chairman of Adom Group of Companies, reiterated his company’s unwavering commitment and dedication to providing quality affordable homes to the Ghanaian public.

In a speech read on his behalf, he emphasized their focus on innovation, excellent customer service, impeccable architectural design, and positive community impact.

The Diaspora Ghana Property Awards and Housing Exhibition proved to be a remarkable event, celebrating the achievements of Ghanaian real estate developers and showcasing the tremendous potential of the country’s real estate market on an international stage.