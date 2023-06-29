Adom City Estates and Ace Heights wins at Diaspora Ghana Property Awards in London

The second edition of the Diaspora Ghana Property Awards and Housing Exhibition was held in London over the weekend , bringing together real estate developers from Ghana to showcase their exceptional properties and investments. The prestigious event took place at the iconic Wembley Stadium, Brent Civic Center, and attracted audience of industry professionals, investors, and individuals interested in Ghanaian real estate.

The event aims to promote Ghana’s booming real estate sector and provide a platform for Ghanaian developers to present their innovative projects to an international audience.

Adom City Estates was honored with the “Mass Social Housing of the Year” award 2023 , while Ace Heights took home the prestigious title of “Affordable Luxury Real Estate Brand Ghana.”

The company’s dedication to addressing the housing needs of Ghanaians, particularly those in lower-income brackets, has earned them widespread acclaim and appreciation. Adom City Estates win in the “Mass Social Housing of the Year” category is a testament to their unwavering commitment to social impact and community development.

Ace Heights Limited which is also a subsidiary under the Adom Group of companies , is a prominent player in the luxury real estate market, secured the title of “Affordable Luxury Real Estate Brand Ghana.”

Several awards went to deserving companies which included , trusted Real Estate Agent Broker of the year 2023 , E Wells Realty & Consultancy,

Best Residential developer Middle income luxurious of the year , Elegant Homes & General construction limited , PropTech Innovation of the year , DGM Property and Asset Management System.

Others included the best Real Estate Marketed Company of the year , Sucasa Limited.

Speaking at the event, Ms Irene Agyenkwa , the founder and leader of Ghana Property Awards and African Property Magazine , expressed her satisfaction with the success of the event and its positive impact on the Ghanaian real estate industry. She said, “We are thrilled to witness the growth and innovation within the Ghanaian real estate sector.

In a speech read on behalf of the Founder and group Chairman of Adom Group of Companies , Noble Dr Bright Adom , revealed his company’s commitment and dedication to providing quality affordable homes to Ghanaian public with innovation, excellent customer services , impeccable architectural design and impact on the community.