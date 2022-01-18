Adom City Group reaffirms its commitment to providing affordable housing units to low-income earners

The Chief Executive Officer of the Adom Group of Companies, Dr Bright Adom has reaffirmed the company’s commitment to providing affordable housing units to low-income earners.

This, he said, would help bridge the national housing deficit which is in excess of two million units as well as enable lower-income earners to own decent accommodation.

Dr Adom, who was speaking to the media on the sidelines of the company’s annual Thanksgiving Service dubbed ASEDAKESE held at the Church of Pentecost- Peniel Assembly,Rhema Worship Centre in Accra, said despite the numerous challenges that had emerged in the real estate business as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, his outfit remained determined to provide housing units to low-income earners.

The event brought together workers of the Adom Group of Companies and some of its customers as they celebrated their stellar performance in the year 2021 and awarded some deserving staff.

Dr Adom said: “The objective of the company is to develop high-quality homes for low-income earners to help bridge our huge housing deficit. We will continue to overcome the pandemic challenges and build more houses especially for the low-income earners so that they can have a place to live.”

“The thanksgiving service is to thank God for His goodness and mercies in the year 2021 having recorded some good sales around the country. We are proud to have delivered some positive results despite the pandemic challenges of the past two years and to have won cumulatively 8 awards locally and internationally,” he added.

Apostle Prof. Dr. Opoku Onyinah, the former Chairman of the Church of Pentecost, who presided over the Thanksgiving Service commended the Adom Group of Companies for their gesture of celebrating the blessing of God in their endeavours.

He said their gesture would further invoke the presence of God in their dealings and would make them progress, having urged them to be kind to their clients.

Award-winning gospel musicians Diana Hamilton and Chief Superintendent Kofi Sarpong , graced the Thanksgiving Service with a powerful song ministry.

Adom Group of Companies is made up of Adom City Estate Company Ltd, Orel City Company Ltd, Adom Group Charity and ANB Properties.

