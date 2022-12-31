ADOM FM/ASEMPA FM KWADWO BOATENG COXBI HELPS THE BLIND ON THE EVE OF CHRISTMAS

Mr. Collins Boateng publicly known as Kwadwo Boateng Coxbi on Thursday, December 29, 2022, brought a smile to the face of Edwin Kono a 24 years old visually impaired (Blind) since childhood.

On that fateful day on Asempa 94.7FM under the Multimedia Group of Companies on a program named “Y’asetenam” hosted by Kwadwo Boateng Coxbi interviewed the young blind Edwin Kon and raised over Gh10,000.00 cedis to him through the support from the cherished and amazing listeners.

The brilliant and intelligent Edwin disclosed that he suffered from glaucoma in his childhood which gradually resulted in his current condition (Blind).

During his days at his primary school, he realized that he was gradually losing his sight, his father, Mr. Emmanuel Kono took the necessary steps and visited different hospitals to seek medical attention and a permanent solution for him but no positive results were guaranteed from all the various doctors.

According to Edwin, the problem with his sight was getting worse, reading, writing and clearly seeing became a big challenge that led to his inability to write his final year exams in school.

He later enrolled in the school of the blind to be able to write the Basic Education Certificate Examination (B.E.C.E).

In the interview, he revealed that his father is a plumber and has been the only one who takes care of him, all his siblings and his mentally unstable mother.

“My father has been burdened with too much debt because my mother who should be a helping hand is also a mentally challenged person”, Edwin told Coxbi.

Edwin pleaded to the host, Kwadwo Boateng Coxbi and all the listeners for financial aid (support) and some things he may need for school and hopefully help him to further his education at Akropong School of the blind.

Kwadwo Boateng Coxbi add his voice to the plea and over Ghc10,000.00 cedis was raised to support his cause.

Edwin smiled and showed gratitude to God, the listeners, the host, and multimedia for a kind gesture to him and his family.