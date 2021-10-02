Adom TV newscaster, Anokyewaba surprises Asempa with money bouquet on his birthday

Multimedia Group’s Adom TV /Adom FM Morning Show Host Bright Kwesi Asempa Tsadidey got the surprise of his life yesterday October 30th when his colleague Anokyewaba joined forces with the family and few friends to throw a surprise birthday party for him.

The award-winning communicator, who was not aware of the celebration, was full of smiles and shed tears of joy when he arrived at the venue.

The party which took place in Accra in a grand style saw Adom TV newscaster, Angela Serwaa Wilson, popularly known as Anokyewaba presenting a money bouquet to him as a surprise gift.

To be candid, Anokyewaba nailed it… Gone are the days where flowers were considered the simple image of an unadulterated and genuine friendship of affection.

Ladies used to acknowledge flowers a lot, especially from someone they considered a lover or a friend. Blossoms or Flowers are exceptional as they reflect the love and the true meaning of life.

The birthday celebrant seized the golden opportunity to thank the celestial God for the gift –of- life and the undeserved grace being bestowed upon him.

The astute presenter who was astonished by the whole event in elation expressed his profound appreciation to everyone including the family and the colleagues who put a smile on his face.

Source: Isaac Kofi Dzokpo/Newsghana.com.gh