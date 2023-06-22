ADOMcwesi readies new single release this Friday!

Get ready for a musical experience that will uplift your spirit and touch your soul as Ghana Gospel’s newest sensation, ADOMcwesi, gears up to release his highly anticipated AfroGospel single, “Grace 4 Grace.”

Mark your calendars for the 23rd of June, 2023, as ADOMcwesi prepares to captivate listeners with his remarkable talent and inspiring message.

“Grace 4 Grace” is a powerful testament to ADOMcwesi’s unwavering faith and his belief in the transformative power of God’s grace.

The single promises to deliver a unique fusion of vibrant Afrobeat rhythms with soulful gospel melodies, creating a refreshing sound that resonates with a wide audience as heard on his previous Gospel Afrobeat Mashup.

With heartfelt lyrics and ADOMcwesi’s soul-stirring vocals, “Grace 4 Grace” is set to become an anthem of hope and encouragement.

As an emerging artist in the Ghanaian gospel music scene, ADOMcwesi has been making waves with his dynamic performances and his ability to connect with listeners on a profound level.

His genuine passion for spreading the message of God’s love and grace shines through in every note, and “Grace 4 Grace” is no exception. This upcoming release showcases ADOMcwesi’s artistic growth and his commitment to producing music that not only entertains but also inspires and uplifts.

The single’s infectious energy and uplifting lyrics will undoubtedly resonate with listeners, reminding them of the unending grace available to all.

As the release date approaches, anticipation is building among gospel music enthusiasts and fans of ADOMcwesi. “Grace 4 Grace” promises to be a game-changer in the AfroGospel genre, leaving an indelible mark on the hearts of those who listen.

Make sure to mark your calendars and be among the first to experience the transformative power of ADOMcwesi’s “Grace 4 Grace” on the 23rd of June, 2023. Stay tuned for an unforgettable musical journey filled with faith, inspiration, and the extraordinary grace of God.