Adongo calls on Ken Ofori-Atta, Minister for Finance to resign

Mr Isaac Adongo, Deputy Ranking Member of the Finance Committee of Parliament, Thursday, called on Mr Ken Ofori-Atta, Minister for Finance, to resign.

Contributing to the debate on the report of the Ad-Hoc Committee of Parliament set up by Mr Alban Bagbin, the Speaker of Parliament, to probe the Minority Caucus’ allegations in a Censure Motion filed against Mr KOfori-Atta, he said: “The majority of Ghanaians do not want you to continue as the Finance Minister…We don’t want you anymore, it’s not by force to serve us.”

The Motion was moved on Thursday by Mr Kobina Tahir Hammond, a Co-chair of the Committee and seconded by Dr Dominic Akuritinga Ayine, also a Co-Chair of the Committee.

Mr Adongo, therefore, called on the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Members of Parliament (MPs) to ensure that the Minister was removed from office.

“We voted for you, and we are saying we don’t want you anymore, it is not by force to serve us, just go,” he said.

Mr Adongo, who is the National Democratic Congress (NDC) MP for Bolgatanga Central, noted that the evidence against Mr Ofori-Atta was incontrovertible and demanded that Parliament did the honourable thing to remove the Minister for Finance from his position.

The Minority Caucus filed a Motion of Censure against the Finance Minister, accusing him of mismanagement of the economy, financial recklessness, conflict of interest and gross mismanagement of the economy.

The debate centred on whether the House should vote to remove Mr Ofori-Atta from office or not.

Meanwhile, some 98 Members of the Majority Caucus have also called on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to sack Mr Ofori-Atta.

The eight-member Ad-Hoc committee presented its report to Parliament on Friday, November 25, 2022.