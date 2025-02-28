Adongo Claims Mahama’s Advisors Deemed Him “Too Big” for Deputy Minister Role

Isaac Adongo, the Member of Parliament for Bolgatanga Central, has revealed that he was overlooked for a deputy ministerial position in President John Dramani Mahama’s administration because advisors close to the president believed he was “too big” for such a role.

Speaking in an interview, Adongo expressed his willingness to serve in any capacity to support the government, emphasizing that he would have accepted the position if offered.

“I’ve been reliably informed that some of the president’s advisors felt I was above a deputy ministerial role. That’s not my view, and I would never reject such an appointment if it were offered to me,” Adongo stated. He clarified that while he respects the president’s decision-making process, he remains ready to contribute to the government’s success in any capacity.

Adongo, a vocal member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and a prominent figure in economic and financial matters, stressed that he does not believe in pressuring the president for appointments. “The president must be trusted to make the best decisions for the government. If he feels I’m needed in a different capacity or at a different time, I respect that,” he added.

The MP’s comments come amid speculation about his exclusion from Mahama’s initial list of ministerial and deputy ministerial appointments. Adongo, known for his sharp critiques of the previous New Patriotic Party (NPP) government’s economic policies, has been a key voice in the NDC’s economic discourse. His absence from the government’s leadership team has raised eyebrows, with some party members questioning whether his outspoken nature may have influenced the decision.

However, Adongo dismissed such speculation, reiterating his loyalty to the party and the president. “If His Excellency calls on me to serve in any capacity, I will gladly accept it as a privilege. The fact that my name hasn’t appeared yet doesn’t mean it’s the end of the story. Timing is everything,” he said.

Adongo’s remarks highlight the delicate balance of power and perception within political administrations. While some may view his exclusion as a snub, Adongo’s response reflects a pragmatic approach to governance and a commitment to putting the party’s interests above personal ambitions.

As the Mahama administration settles into office, the question of how to best utilize Adongo’s expertise remains unresolved. For now, the Bolgatanga Central MP has made it clear that he is ready to serve whenever called upon, even as he continues to play a pivotal role in parliament and within the NDC.

“The president knows my capabilities, and I trust his judgment. My focus is on supporting the government to deliver on its promises to the Ghanaian people,” Adongo concluded.