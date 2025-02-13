Adongo Warns: Ofori-Atta Knew Accountability Was Inevitable

Bolgatanga Central Lawmaker Isaac Adongo has warned that former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta, whom he describes as the greatest enemy of Ghana’s economy, must now face the consequences of his actions.

Speaking in Parliament on February 12, Adongo expressed shock and dismay that his colleagues continue to defend a man he accuses of plunging the nation into economic hardship.

Adongo’s comments came during heated debates following a raid on Ofori-Atta’s residence by unidentified men in military uniform on February 11—a raid that accompanied the Office of the Special Prosecutor’s decision to label the former minister as a fugitive. “I am surprised and scorched that the biggest perceived enemy of our economy is being defended the way my colleagues are doing,” Adongo declared, emphasizing that such support only deepens the country’s woes.

Adding to the controversy, Minister of Energy and MP John Jinapor recalled a traumatic incident from 2017. Jinapor detailed how, during an investigation into the Ameri deal, gun-wielding security operatives raided his home, their presence instilling panic and terror, particularly for his six-year-old child. “They banged on my door with AK47-wielding operatives, creating fear and panic. My child was in a state of hysteria, and my phone and laptop were taken as part of the investigation,” he recounted. Jinapor used his personal ordeal to highlight the broader issue of accountability, noting that despite such intrusive actions against him, the Office of the Special Prosecutor has now declared Ofori-Atta a fugitive.

Former Defence Minister Dominic Nitiwul also weighed in, criticizing the use of military force in domestic investigations. He argued that in a democracy, it is the role of the police or proper national security operatives—not soldiers—to conduct such operations, especially when the subject has informed authorities of his absence and intention to return.

As the debate rages on, Adongo’s warning resonates with a growing number of citizens demanding that those who have contributed to Ghana’s economic decline must ultimately be held accountable. The unfolding situation continues to spark intense discussion about the proper balance between enforcing the law and ensuring that democratic processes are not undermined by politically motivated actions.