Adopt Alternative Dispute Resolution Mechanisms to Resolve Conflict – NCCE

The Chairman of Akatsi South Inter-Party Dialogue Committee (IPDC), Rev. Forestone Francis Korshie Tsigli, in his remark, thanked the NCCE and the Ministry of National Security for providing an important platform such as IPDC to dialogue on the way forward on the numerous reported cases of Kidnapping, Ritual Murdering, Arm Robberies, Hormone Violence, and activities of the Secessionist Movement and Vigilante groups in Ghana as it is becoming more of national security threat.

Rev. Tsagli added that all stakeholders and especially political parties have a significant role play to promote national cohesion and peaceful coexistence

The NCCE Municipal Director for Akatsi South, Rev Vincent Adzika, in his opening remark, stated that violent extremism and terrorism is getting more closer to us as a country than we can imagine, and the need for all citizens to be conscious of their immediate environment and report any suspicious activities to the appropriate institution.

Rev. Adzika added that Ghana’s legal system encourages the adoption of Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) Mechanisms in resolving conflicts among citizens. Adopting the ADR will help reduce the number of cases currently in our Courts. He made mention of the Court Act of 1993 (ACT 459), the Alternative Dispute Resolution Act of 2010 (ACT 798), and the National Peace Council Act of 2011 (ACT 818) to buttress his point.

The Deputy Volta Regional Director of NCCE, Mr. Oral-Robert Amenyo, stated that the Inter-Party Dialogue Committee (IPDC) platform is one of the NCCE’s flagship programs aimed to promote peace and resolve conflicts before they escalate.

As a unifying body, Mr. Amenyo stated that the IPDC provides a platform for key stakeholders to engage with political parties to enhance political, economic, and social progress and stability.

Mr. Micheal Tormeti, Municipal Director of CHRAJ, insisted to the participant of the relevancy of the Public Order Act of 1994 (ACT 491) in all our special events. He added that this law aims to protect the organizers and participants of special events and the general public, and adherence to the Public Order Act of 1994 (ACT 491) will help reduce if not eliminate harm and loss of life during such events.

Mr. Godwin Nornoo, the Municipal Crime Officer, stated that in most cases, recruitment to secessionist and extremist groups is primarily done in the rural areas, and most of the time, our youths are misled by such groups.

He added that the laws of the land make such secessionist and extremist groups prohibited. Anybody that attends their meetings, and in any form contributes towards their existence are criminal and punishable by law.

The Municipal Director of the Electoral Commission, Mrs.Akorfa Buabasa Asamoah, was grateful to the citizens in Akatsi South for being law-abiding and largely applying all the civic knowledge they are daily acquiring on electoral process 2016, urged all citizens to participate in the sustenance and promotion of the current peaceful political atmosphere in the municipality.

The IPDC meeting was under the theme: “Empowering Ghanaians to Stand for National Cohesion and Inclusive Participation”, and forms part of the NCCE and Ministry of National Security sensitization campaign on National Cohesion and Inclusive Participation In Governance. The Political Parties Present at the Meeting pledged their support to national cohesion and peaceful coexistence.