Adopt best practices to leverage education – Minister of Education urges Accra Technical University

The Minister of Education, Mr. Haruna Iddrisu has urged Accra Technical University (ATU) to roll out a comprehensive framework in adopting best practices in research and learning for the advancement of education in the country.

He thus challenged the University to build the capacity of staffs to enable them be abreast with the emerging trends in the fields of academia as well as education.

The Minister again urged the institution to fervently put in place strategies to enhance the relationship among industry players which forms part of the drive for students to have first-hand skills in their respective working endeavors.

Mr. Hamua Iddrissu made the call in a speech read on his behalf by Dr. Emmanuel Newman, the Director of the Tertiary, Ministry of Education at the climax of the 75th anniversary of ATU, under the theme, “75 Years of Impacting Society and Driving Innovation,” in Accra.

He said ATU was among the first universities in the country to be elevated to technical universities as a result of its cutting-edge programmes and rapid growth in infrastructure.

According to him, government will continue to provide the needed resources to support the country’s educational structure to have a corresponding increase in students’ intake and enrollment.

Mr. Iddrisu urged alumni of the University to commit and support facilities in the institution and also sponsor projects as part of the effort to give back to their alma mater.

The Special Guest of Honour for the occasion, His Royal Majesty Ga Mantse, Tackie Teiko Tsuru II (Ga Mantse) said ATU have become a hub of academic excellence, developing skills and advancing technical and vocational knowledge for student.

He said education transforms communities for socio-economic growth and development, and urged ATU to forge partnerships with state and international universities to leverage the institution to a world class standard.

He therefore applauded staff and management for their unwavering commitment in lifting the university to greater heights, adding that it had impacted greatly in the academic space.

For his part, the Ag. Vice Chancellor of ATU, Prof. Amevi Acakpovi said the University will continue to introduce more programmes and initiatives to meet global standards.

“The University’s success story was as a result of hard work, dedication and commitment which have impacted on academic growth and development,” he said.

Report by Ben LARYEA