Adopt best strategies to register more active members – District NHIA managers urged

District Managers of the Central Regional office of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), have been charged to adopt best strategies to ensure the active membership target set are achieved.

Mr Fred Appiah, the Regional Director of NHIA who urged the Directors said achieving close to one and a half million target set by the Authority, involved stringent measures, strategies and procedures to reach out to all persons to ensure an increase in performance as a Region.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) after the Authority’s first quarter review meeting to assess its performance, he urged his staff to employ best possible means to achieve key performance indicators in the region .

Mr Appiah said it was imperative as District Managers to collectively adopt best practices for best results in moving the operations of the Authority forward.

The Regional Director told them to reach out to all clients in the various communities and remote areas to get them registered or link their card to the Ghana Card.

He stated that the Region achieved 886,455 active memberships representing 59 per cent of the first quarter target of 1,491,739 membership of the Regional estimated population of 2,919,877 this year.

On revenue mobilisation for the first quarter, he said the Region accrued GHC2,790.040 against the target of 3,789,000.

On challenges confronting the Authority, Mr Appiah said management had called for clinical auditor surcharge service providers who double charge clients to serve as deterrent to others.

He noted that the Authority was intensifying mobile renewal and Ghana-card linkage to boost membership.

He underscored the objective of the Authority, adding that it hoped to attain Universal Health Insurance Coverage in relation to persons who reside in the country, as well as people who were not residents but on visit to provide health care services to persons who were covered by the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS).

“It is mandatory for us to embark on aggressive public education and awareness creation to entice new members to come on-board and for clients whose card have expired to use the mobile renewal service short code “*929#” to renew their cards”.

This he indicated would enable them to link their Ghana Card with the National Health Insurance Scheme Cards.

He encouraged members of the public to take advantage of the mobile renewal code to save them the stress of joining long queues at the premises of the District Offices.