Adopt CREMA to restore wildlife resources – Communities urged

Mr Oliver Chelewura, the Principal Manager, Bono Regional Office of the Forestry Commission (FC), Wildlife Division (WD), has encouraged communities to adopt the Community Resource Management Areas (CREMA) as alternative means to restore wildlife reserves.

According to him, the wildlife species were gradually decreasing, and this could have a strong consequence on the existence of human living.

There is, therefore, the need for pragmatic measures, including the adoption of CREMA by communities and individuals who owned acres of vegetation.

Mr Chelewura was speaking to the Ghana News Agency in Sunyani about the closed-hunting season and measures to restore the gradually diminishing wildlife resources.

The CREMA, he said, was a concept developed by the WD to promote collaborative and participatory wildlife management in the country with the concept principally involving a group of communities agreeing on the management regime of a common area.

The communities must understand the wildlife numbers in the Bono, Bono East and Ahafo regions were declining, hence the need for them to support the Division to protect the remaining reserves from individuals with selfish desires to destroy the habitats of the wildlife, Mr Chelewura said.

He said once the communities decided to conserve the forest lands, the Division would collaborate and give them the necessary support to protect the forest resources in their interest.

He said the CREMA was one of the vital tools the Division had been encouraging people and communities to use to protect and increase the wildlife population.