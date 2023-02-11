Adopt girls’ model educational concept – Government urged

The Government has been urged to prioritise the girls model educational concept to provide safe and girl-friendly environment for them to stay in school.

Mr Dokurugu Wumbei, Programmes Officer in-charge of Youth and Gender Transformation Education at Oxfam in Ghana, who made the call, said the concept, since its implementation in 2008 in two schools in the Northern Region, had ensured the growth and development of many young girls.

He made the call during the launch of the Gender Transformative Education Campaign and Strategy in Tamale.

It was organised by YEFL- Ghana and Oxfam in Ghana in partnership with the Regional Youth Networks in the Northern, North East, Savannah and Oti Regions.

The girls model educational concept is tailored towards meeting girls’ needs in the country by removing barriers and encouraging them to stay in school and finish their education.

Mr Wumbei said: “The first girls’ model Junior High School was opened at Sawla in the Savannah Region targeting girls’ from the poorest families. All 28 girls enrolled passed their final examinations and proceeded to various Senior High Schools.”

He said the concept was currently being implemented in 62 districts in eight regions across the country with most of the beneficiaries venturing into medicine, engineering among other professions.

Mr Alhassan Abdul-Ganiyu, Technical Advisor, Youth Advocacy and Gender at YEFL-Ghana, said the campaign was to solicit support from government and other stakeholders on issues of gender transformative education delivery, and the need for the youth to lead in the campaign.

He said it was also to champion technical and vocational education and training (TVET) especially among girls and help address infrastructural disparities at the technical and vocational training institutions.

Mrs Mariama Mahama, Principal of Dabokpa Technical Institute expressed need for career guidance and community sensitisation on TVET to whip up the interest of parents and guardians to enroll their children in technical and vocational training institutions.

Mr Saani Awudu, Northern Regional Planning Officer, Ghana Education Service, in his solidarity message, commended YEFL- Ghana and Oxfam in Ghana for the initiative and called on all stakeholders to support the campaign to succeed.