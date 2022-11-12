Adote Tetor Back On De-Luxy Professional Boxing League Fight

The exciting De-luxy Professional Boxing League returns with Fight Night 17 this Saturday November 12 at the Bukom Boxing Arena with delightful cards and assures to be a page-turner as favourite musician Adote Tetor back in the ring.

This is his third time on the show by popular request.

The night promise to be full of fireworks as National Super Welterweight Champion and former member of the Black Bombers Musah Rahman Lawson aka “Senior Awoodade” is featuring.

Powerful Elvis Ahorgah aka “Soldier Boxer” from Fit Square Gym will also fight on the bill as well as National Super Lightweight Champion Faisal Abubakar alias “Poncho Power” of Charles Quartey Boxing Foundation.

Following incidence at the last fught night 16, the promoters. Imax Media and the GBA have come out with new procedures. Tickets would be sold at the gate.

Three tickets categories have been introduced beginning from week 17 on Saturday November 12th, which are as follow:

1. GHC 50.00-Ring Side

2. GHC 30.00-De-Luxy Stand

3. GHC 10.00-Popular Stand

The public is been assured of effective security network.

Fans coming to the Bukom Boxing Arena should expect thorough security checks at the main entrance and must be aware of the installation of CC-TV cameras to check individuals or groups fomenting violence, hooliganism and vandalism.

The De-luxy Professional Boxing League is sponsored by Renault, Imax Electronics, Techno, TCL and Max Buy. The show is telecasted live on Max TV.