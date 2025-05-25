ADP Samuel Asiedu Retires After 34 Years of Meritorious Service in Ghana Prisons

Assistant Director of Prisons (ADP) Samuel Asiedu concluded a distinguished 34-year career with the Ghana Prisons Service on April 23, 2025, during a regimental pull-out ceremony at the Ahinsan Settlement Camp Prison in the Ashanti Region.

The event, attended by senior officials, colleagues, and family, honored his contributions to corrections management in Ghana and international peacekeeping.

Asiedu joined the service in March 1991 as a Recruit Officer and rose through the ranks, earning a Bachelor of Arts in Sociology and Political Science from the University of Ghana. Commissioned as an Assistant Superintendent of Prisons (ASP) in 2008, he later served as a Corrections Advisor for the United Nations in the Democratic Republic of Congo in 2012. His career spanned key postings at Navrongo Central Prison, Kumasi Central Prison, and Ahinsan Settlement Camp Prison, where he retired as Officer-in-Charge.

In a citation read by Director of Prisons Agriculture Kwaku Ali Ababio, Director General Mrs. Patience Baffoe-Bonnie commended Asiedu’s “diligent service and transformative impact” at Ahinsan Prison. Ashanti Regional Commander DDP James B. Mwinyelle praised his “unwavering dedication to advancing prison welfare and regional security.”

Guests included representatives from the Adansi North District Security Council, Retired Prison Officers Association (REPOA), Prison Officers Wives Association (PROWA), and officers from Manhyia, Obuasi, Kumasi Female, and Hiawa Camp prisons. The Prisons Regimental Band, led by Drum Major Francis Elikem Dzradosi, performed under the command of ASP Charles Opoku.

Reflecting on his tenure, Asiedu emphasized rehabilitation and mentorship as pillars of effective corrections. “Service to the nation and humanity has been my guiding principle,” he stated. His retirement marks the end of an era for a leader who balanced regimental discipline with progressive reforms.