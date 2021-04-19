ADR MEDIATORS

Two panel members of the Nsawam District court Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR), Mr Eddie Owusu Afram and Mr Mark Anderson have disabused the minds of those with cases with them should not entertain fears bringing cases.

Mediators are well trained personnel by the Judicial system to facilitate the settling of dispute among disputing parties and assist the parties in dispute to come out with their own judgement or outcome on the dispute.

Hence, their inability to be bias because they had no hand in what the parties may want as settlement.

They advised people in dispute to opt for ADR as good platforms in settling dispute among parties as it ensured access to justice in a more flexible way.

ADR is cheaper, non-adversarial, and faster in dispute resolution and ensures a win-win out come for parties.

They were addressing participants at Nsawam Court Complex on April 15, 2021 to commemorate this year’s ADR one-week, which began on April 2 and ended on 16th April on the theme: “Making our courts user-friendly through the use of ADR.

ADR is part of the Justice delivery system and the Nsawam court has five mediators working as ADR practitioners.

