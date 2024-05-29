Adu/Obiegue Secure Victory in 2024 Tebel All Ghana Badminton Championship

Ghana’s Moslena Ama Koramah Adu and Equatorial Guinea’s Solomon Obiegue emerged winners of the 2024 edition of All Ghana Badminton Championship held at the Borteyman Sports Complex in Accra.

In the Women’s Singles category Moslena Ama Koramah Adu came first followed by Rachael Quarcoo, whereas SWAG award winner Prospera Nantuo came third, with Grace Tiwaa placing fourth.

In the Men’s Single Category, Equatorial Guinea Solomon Obiegue defeated Ahmad Abdul-Samad for the first place where Ebenezer Korampong came third, with Ofori-Acheampong Brempong picking the fourth position.

In the females U-19 Category, Moslena Ama Koramah Adu came first followed by Alana Faith Sullo where Eliana Afriyie came third and Jessica Naa Lomeley Lomotey placing fourth.

In the male, U-19 category Andy Amofa came first followed by Obapomba Adu Minta where Daniel Quarcoo came third, with Enoch Adu placing fourth.

In the mixed double category, Prospera Nantuo and Ahmad Abdul-Samad came first, followed by Yengnone Hilda Hectornia Napour and Vincent Tettey, whilst Jennifer Eduam and Leslie Nii Adotey Addo came third, Gloria Delali Kuwornu and Solomon Gyasi Asumadu picking the fourth position.

In the women mixed double category Moslena Ama Koramah Adu and Prospera Nantuo came first followed by Eliana Afriyie and Rachael Quarcoo where Jennifer Eduam and Cindy Esi Etornam Toryenyor came third, with Gloria Kuwornu and Jennifer Lumorvi as fourth placed team.

In the men’s mixed double category, Ahmad Abdul-Samad and Andy Amofa came first, followed by Leslie Nii Adote Addo and Boateng Atta Darko while Ebenezer Korampong and Isaach Nii Yemoh Odoi came third and Delawoe Nyanyo and Evans Yeboah placing fourth.

In the veterans mixed double category, Noah Ayim and Roger Adwetaa Menka came first followed by Emmauel Davis Afeedzi and Boateng Atta Darko while Patrick Odartey Quarcoopone and Mohammed Saani Yakubu and Delawoe Nyanyo and Evans Yeboah came third and fourth respectively.

In the veteran’s male’s Singles category, Noah Ayim came first, followed by Delawoe Nyanyo while Douglas Coleman came third, with Patrict Odartey Quarcoopone picking the fourth position.

The two-day event, saw 60 athletes showcasing their badminton talents.