Aduana FC CEO lauds fighting spirit of players

Mr. Takyi Arhin, the Chief Executive Officer of Aduana FC, has lauded the fighting spirit of the playing body, after their their 2-2 drawn game with Samartex FC at the Nana Agyemang Badu I Sports Stadium in Dormaa Ahenkro, in match day three of the betPawa Ghana Premier League (GPL).

“If we had lost the game, I would have been very disappointed. I wish we had secured the three maximum points, but we didn’t, so we accept what we got. There’s no need crying over spilt milk.

“We aimed at redoubling the strength with which we approached the last game against Hearts. We knew Samartex had drew with Berekum Chelsea and this inspired them to dominate the first half and they got two goals before half time with Aduana, ” he added.

Mr. Takyi Arhin who said this at a post match interview, indicated that they would work towards winning all their home matches to enhance the club’s chances of winning the premiership.

He indicated that the second goal conceded by Aduana goalie Yaw Ansah Fufro could have beaten any goalie hence must be pardoned.

“It’s better we prepare for the next game with Medeama SC at Tarkwa, ” he said.