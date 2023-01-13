Aduana FC to recruit new strikers in second transfer window

Paa Kwasi Fabin Head Coach of Aduana FC, has said the team will recruit new strikers to strengthen their attack for the rest of the season.

Speaking in a post-match interview after their 2-0 win over Kotoku Royals at Dormaa, Coach Fabin said, the departure of Bright Adjei to the Tanzanian league had made it necessary for the team to recruit new strikers to add more “fire power” to the attack.

He admitted that the absence of Bright Adjei has created a “very big hole” in the squad noting they were still working on young strikers other young strikers who were recruited from the lower divisions to fill that gap.

The coach explained that the team trained a lot on how to position themselves appropriately to score goals, stating it will take sometime, as the technical staff keep working on them.

On his assessment on the game, he stated that there were too many inconsistencies in the game although the team won, “’I’m not satisfied with the performance of the players”.

“We could have buried more goals to solidify our standing on the league table, but it’s part of association football, we would make amends next time,” he added.

Coach Fabin disagreed with the assertion that he regularly featured a new set of 11 players in his line up in each game, stating clearly, ‘some of the players need some rest for the next game against Karela on Sunday which would be crucial away encounter.