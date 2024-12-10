Aduana Stars Appoint Romanian Coach Cioarba Aristica After Yaw Acheampong’s Departure

Ghanaian football giants Aduana Stars have turned to foreign expertise, appointing Romanian coach Cioarba Aristica after parting ways with former coach Yaw Acheampong following a home defeat to Kumasi Asante Kotoko.

While the club initially considered hiring a local coach, negotiations for the release of Bismark Kobby Mensah fell through. As a result, Aduana Stars opted for Aristica, who is set to sign a two-year contract with the option to extend for an additional year.

This marks Aristica’s second stint at the helm of the club, with the manager expected to help guide Aduana Stars out of their current slump. Aristica brings his wealth of experience as a Romanian football manager to a team in search of stability and success in the Ghana Premier League.