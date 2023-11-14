Aduana Stars beat Gold Stars to maintain their lead, while Kotoko falls into the relegation zone – GPL Week 10

Matchday 10 of the betPawa Ghana Premier League came to an end on Monday with Aduana Stars annihilating Bibiani Gold Stars 3-0 to reclaim top spot.

Emmanuel Gyamfi’s brace and Isaac Mintah’s solitary strike culminated in a big win for the Ogyaa Boys, who are now at the top of the league with 21 points, two points ahead of second-placed Nsoatreman.

It was a tough week for the Ghanaian heavyweight as Kotoko recorded their fourth loss of the season against FC Samartex 1996.

Emmanuel Keyekeh’s brilliant free-kick handed Samartex all three points against the Porcupine Warriors, who now find themselves in the relegation zone with 10 points.

There would be more pressure on coach Prosper Ogum Nartey heading into the 11th week as they face defending Premier League champions Medeama at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

Accra Hearts of Oak also dropped points at home as they were held to a goalless draw by Legon Cities at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday.

The Phobians fans were unhappy with their results, especially as they celebrated their 112th anniversary and now occupy the 11th position on the table with 12 points.

The most shocking result of week 10 has to be Brekum Chelsea’s 1-0 win against Medeama in Tarkwa.

Stephen Amankonah’s first-half strike was enough to secure victory for Berekum Chelsea, who are now fourth on the league table.

Nsoatreman FC, after last week’s painful defeat to Great Olympics, bounced back to winning ways with a comfortable 2-0 victory over Real Tamale United.

There were also home wins for Nations FC and Dreams FC, who defeated Heart of Lions and Great Olympics, respectively.

In total, there were six home victories, two draws, and one away win on matchday 10 of the betPawa Ghana Premier League.

Full results below:

Aduana Stars 3-0 Gold Stars

Hearts of Oak 0-0 Legon Cities

Bechem United 1-1 Bofoakwa Tano FC

Dreams FC 2-0 Great Olympics

Medeama SC 0-1 Berekum Chelsea

Nations FC 1-0 Heart of Lions

Nsoatreman FC 2-0 Real Tamale United

FC Samartex 1996 1-0 Asante Kotoko

Accra Lions FC 2-1 Karela United