Aduana Stars extends lead at the top of GPL

Aduana Stars extended their lead at the top of the betPawa Ghana Premier League after beating Medeama SC 1-0 at the Nana Agyemang Badu Park on Sunday.

Kelvin Obeng’s first-half strike was enough for the “Ogyaa” Boys, who remained unbeaten at home this season, having won seven out of 11, with the other four matches being draws.

Aduana Stars, after their latest win, have a five-point buffer over Accra Lions, who have accumulated 35 points and will play their week 21 encounter against Dreams FC on Monday.

Isaac Mensah’s second half for the Accra Hearts of Oak proved crucial as they secured a point against Bibiani Gold Stars.

Evans Owusu’s early goal for Gold Stars looked to be a potential match winner, but with virtually the last kick of the game, Mensah’s ferocious header ensured the Phobians took a point to move back into fourth on the league table with 32 points.

The Tamale derby once again ended in a stalemate with both sides sharing the spoils.

It was the third time Real Tamale United and Tamale United met in all competitions, and interestingly, all three matches ended in draws.

RTU, after the draw, are midtable, while Tamale United are still in the drop zone and are three points off safety.

Bottom-placed Kotoku Royals recorded their fifth win of the season after beating Bechem United 3-1 at the Theatre of Dreams in Dawu.

Andy Kumi, Kofi Cudjoe, and Richard Dzikoe were on the scoresheet for the Royals, who are seven points off safety as they languish at the bottom of the league log.

Kofi Agbesimah’s penalty strike for the Hunters could only serve as a consolation.

Legon Cities’ five-match winless streak continued after they suffered a 1-0 defeat against Berekum Chelsea at the Golden City Park.

Flavien Kongoza’s first-half strike delivered maximum points for Berekum Chelsea, who climbed to eighth position on the league table, keeping Legon Cities in the relegation zone.

Asante Kotoko’s match against King Faisal has been postponed due to the unavailability of the Baba Yara Sports Stadium and is now scheduled to take place on March 29, 2023.

Results from week 21:

Aduana Stars 1-0 Medeama

Berekum Chelsea 1-0 Legon Cities

Great Olympics 0-0 Sarmatex

Karela United 1-0 Nsoatreman

Kotoku Royals 3-1 Bechem United

RTU 0-0 Tamale United

Gold Stars 1-1 Hearts of Oak

Accra Lions vs. Dreams (Monday)

Kotoko vs. King Faisal (Postponed)