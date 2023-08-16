Aduana Stars FC welcome Yaw Acheampong as Head Coach  

Ghana Premier League side, Aduana Stars has appointed Yaw Acheampong as Head Coach of the side.

The former Medeama SC gaffer would take over from Paa Kwesi Fabin who helped the Ogya lads finish second in the 2022/23 Premier League season.

The Dormaa based side in a post said “Aduana Football is pleased to announce Yaw Acheampong as the club’s new head Coach.”

The 49-year-old is confident of making history with the two-time champions who bottled their title ambitions last season.