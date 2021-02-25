Aduana Stars Supporters Union has introduce match steward system, during matches at the Nana Agyemang Badu I Sports Stadium in Dormaa-Ahenkro.

The initiative was to check and control crowd violence at the stadium during league matches.

The stewards were seen in their red vests sparsely seated among the supporters, observing and monitoring crowd behaviour at the VIP stands during Aduana Stars game with Inter-Allies last Wednesday in matchday 16 of the Ghana Premier League (GPL).

The game ended 2 – 1 in favour of Aduana Stars.

Speaking in an interview with the GNA Sports after the match, Mr. Kwadjo Adjei, Chairman of Aduana Supporters Union, said the concept was muted by the Union to ensure supporters comply with directives from Ghana Football Association (GFA), following the COVID 19 pandemic as well as the behavior of fans during matches.

“The concept is not only to ensure that fans strictly adhered to COVID 19 protocols but to promote safety and security at the stadium, and avoid chaotic scenes, brawls borne out of arguments, disagreements among fans witnessed on match days,” he added.

He indicated that the steward’s main function would be to prevent crowd violence by working closely with security officers dispatched to the Stadium on match days.