Aduana Supporters Union mourns the late Aduanahene

Mr. Kwadwo Adjei, the Chairman of Aduana Supporters Union (ASU), has eulogised the late Barimah Yeboah Kordie II, the Aduanahene of Dormaa Traditional Area, for his ability to handle allegations of betting that engulfed the club causing supporters to withdraw massive support for the team.

He said the late chief who died in September last year was traditionally a symbol of authority as the head or chief of Aduana clan or family, whose influence extended directly to the Aduana Football Club.

Mr. Adjei stated that when the allegations of betting against management of the team came up, the supporters union met the late chief together with management members to discuss the matter and they tried to find final solutions to the matter.

Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Dormaa Ahenkro to pay tribute to the late Barimah Yeboah Kordie II, he said as supporters of the club they shared moments of disagreements together with the late chief and when they needed to build consensus for the sake of the club, stressing he was ready to accommodate dissenting opinion irrespective of one’s status.

“He told us that it was not true the team was taking part in betting. In the last meeting we had with him he told us to take proper care of the team. We dedicated our recent victory against Hearts to him,” he added.

The chairman said the late chief used his influence, power, wisdom, knowledge, understanding as the board chairman of the club to help the team to win its first premier league trophy in 2009.

He said other moments and fond memories with him include traveling with him to places such as Aboabo, a suburb of Dormaa Municipality to perform rituals and to seek the face of Aduana ancestors to back the team to win more trophies.

“A lot of things happened behind the scenes when we worked closely together with him. Sometimes even on match days we will have some close door meetings before start of a match day,” he said.

The chairman described the late Barimah Yeboah Kordie II as honest and transparent in his dealings adding he will not usurp his role as chief against anyone.

The chief was 74. Final funeral and traditional rites will be observed for him starting 23rd February to 27th February.