Only few people may survive after going through a state of hopelessness and frustration in life, but adult entrepreneur, Hajia Rabiatu, was determined not to allow challenges to cut short her goals in life.

Perseverance, passion and self-motivation propelled her to transform her life from one of dejection to hope.

Rabiatu, 68, who hails from Kumasi in the Ashanti Region and resides in Tafo Apontuom in the Tafo Pankrono Municipality in Kumasi, at a point in life pursing her dreams of becoming a Teacher at Wesley College of Education in Kumasi.

She was however, confronted with a challenge during her first year at the (WCE) when she was sacked for failing to pay her school fees.

Mrs. Rabiatu comes from a humble background. She lost her mother 30 years ago. Faced with hardships, she was compelled to continue her mother’s groundnut paste business, and for that matter, she managed to pick up the pieces by returning into entrepreneurship and started preparing groundnut paste for sale. She used the proceeds to fend for herself and her family as well as other non-family members.

Mrs. Rabiatu currently sells her products at Adum Kumasi in the Central Business District (CBD), saying she had been selling groundnut paste at Adum for over 60 years ago, and she learnt it from her late mother amid the challenges she has went through.

According to her, Rabiatu, the late Kumasi Metropolitan Chief Executive, Nana Akwasi Agyemang, at point told her to live the area where she sells the groundnut paste, and told him (the Mayor) to temper justice with mercy, since she was the bread winner for the family.

Although Mrs. Rabiatu has one daughter, she has passion for less privileged children, orphans and those who are into the kayaye business. Currently, she is taking care of ten orphans and she has already sponsored about fifteen people through basic to tertiary level, and some had completed their education and working. She is also the bread winner for the family.

She advised young girls and women who want to become successful entrepreneurs to always draw up their business plans, and humble themselves.