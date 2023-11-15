Adum murder trial Case adjourned due to jurors strike

The Kumasi High Court 2 was compelled to adjourn the trial of Inspector Ahmed Twumasi, the Police Officer alleged to have shot his girlfriend at Adum in April due to the absence of the seven-member jury.

Mrs Rosemary Baah Tosu, the Presiding Judge who adjourned the case to December 4, 2023, cited the strike action of jurors across the country as the reason for the adjournment.

Jurors in the country have been striking over non-payment of their allowances dating back to March 2022.

The judge said the expectation was that the jury would have returned by the next adjourned date.

Meanwhile, some family members and friends of the deceased, who were in court to observe proceedings were denied entry to the courtroom due to their numbers.

Nana Addo Barima, spokesperson for the family expressed concern about the slow pace of the trial and called for a speedy trial for justice to prevail.

“We are not happy about the turnout of events, because we were expecting the commencement of the cross-examination today but were disappointed when the case was adjourned,” he told the GNA.

The 26-year-old deceased, Victoria Dapaah was murdered in cold blood, few metres from her home by Inspector Twumasi on April 20 over some money he claimed the deceased owed him.