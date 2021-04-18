Hundreds of residents of Akwamu Adumasa and its environs have benefited from a health screening exercise organised by the queen mother, Nana Afua Serwah Ampofo Brakatu.

The exercise formed part of activities to mark the queen mother’s birthday which falls today, 18th April.

The objective for the exercise, was to screen community members of various sicknesses due to their fear of going to access health centres during this period of COVID-19.

The residents were screened of blood pressure, glucose levels, eyes, HIV and AIDS, and those found with unacceptable vital signs were counselled and advised to seek further treatments.

Nana Brakatu said the Adumasa Traditional Authority was a major stakeholder when it comes to education with her objective being to groom children to become responsible citizens.

She said the elders of the community came to the realisation that due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the community members refused to access health care at the hospital for fear of being diagnosed with the virus, and preferred to self-medicate or go herbal.

The queen mother encouraged the members to continue to practise social distancing, wear face mask and use sanitizers and abide by all the COVID- 19 protocols.

She indicated that in as much as they were practicing all the protocols they should also look at their lifestyle, check their BP and other health related issues so that when the COVID was no more, their health will be secured.

Ms Sarah Osam Duodu, Health Promotion Officer at Asuogyaman District Health Directorate, said the exercise was successful, however, they noticed some of the beneficiaries recorded high Blood pressure and sugar levels.

She said such people were asked to go to the Adjena Health Centre to receive treatment to avoid further complications.

Mr Martin Takyi, a tailor, said when he was screened his BP and high sugar levels, he was counselled and asked to go to the Adjena Health Centre for further examination and medication.

He commended the queen mother for the honour done by prioritising the healthcare of the community members.

Madam Helena Darko, a cook at Adjena Senior High School, said after the nurses checked her blood and sugar levels she had no health complications however, she was advised to walk regularly to burn more calories in the body.

The queen mother and her team of health experts also engaged pupils of Adumasa Presbyterian Junior High and Primary schools, where health experts sensitized the pupils on personal hygiene, alcohol and substance abuse, and hand washing.

She presented personal hygiene items like deodorant, shaving stick and sanitary pads to the JHS pupils and fetes over 200 of them.