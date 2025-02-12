Advancing Agriculture beyond Youth Involvement

In Ghana, there has been a growing push to encourage youth participation in agriculture, recognizing its importance for the country’s economic growth and food security.

Efforts from the government, NGOs, development organizations, and the private sector aim to make agriculture more attractive to young people. However, many youth in Ghana remain reluctant to engage in the sector, perceiving it as having limited potential for economic advancement.

According to a 2021 report by Heifer International, only 5% of Ghanaian youth are involved in agriculture. Additionally, a report published by statista.com indicates that as of 2022, about 39.74% of Ghana’s total employment was in the agricultural sector.

Ghana must make a major decision about whether to continue encouraging young people to enter agriculture or to focus on developing other areas of agriculture that do not necessarily require a large youth labour force.

Countries such as the USA, Germany, the Netherlands, France, the United Kingdom, Japan, South Korea, Canada, and Russia have relatively smaller percentages of youth working in agriculture but still achieve high productivity levels. To determine if Ghana needs more youth in agriculture, it’s important to examine the agricultural systems of these nations and understand why they can produce more with fewer young people involved in the sector.

In the United States, less than 2% of the population is directly involved in agriculture. However, the country is a global leader in agricultural production, due to advanced technology, large-scale mechanization, and cutting-edge research. In the U.S., agriculture is highly automated and efficient, driven by innovation and dominated by large corporations. As a result, the United States is one of the world’s top producers of corn, soybeans, wheat, and livestock.

Agriculture in Germany employs about 1.3% of the workforce. Despite this small percentage, Germany is one of the leading agricultural producers in Europe, particularly in livestock farming (pigs and cattle), dairy, cereals, and agricultural machinery production. The key to their success lies in advanced farming technologies, agriculture subsidies, and a highly developed food processing sector.

In the Netherlands, less than 2% of the population is employed in agriculture, yet it ranks as the second-largest agricultural exporter globally, despite its small size. The country excels in horticulture, dairy, and technology-driven farming. Its success is attributed to smart farming innovations like precision farming, greenhouses, and advanced irrigation systems.

In France, around 2-3% of the population works in agriculture, with youth participation being relatively low. Nevertheless, France remains the largest agricultural producer in the European Union, renowned for its wheat, wine, dairy, and meat. The country’s high agricultural productivity is supported by mechanized farming, EU subsidies, and strong government backing for rural farming.

Japan’s agricultural workforce is aging, with less than 3% of young people entering the sector. Despite the low youth involvement, Japan remains highly efficient in producing rice, vegetables, and fruits. This success is driven by advanced technologies, including automation, greenhouse farming, and robotic harvesters, which help sustain high production levels.

Globally, youth participation in agriculture is generally low. However, countries are investing in research, technology, large-scale mechanization, and subsidies. While Ghana could benefit from greater youth involvement in agriculture, it may not need to rely solely on youth participation to boost productivity. Instead, focusing on technological innovation, research-based solutions, and government support for mechanization and sustainability could help Ghana increase agricultural output while easing the burden on its youth to enter the sector.