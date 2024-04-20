Advancing Cybersecurity: Ghana Police Service Champions Digital Safety With ePolice Academy 2024

Accra, Ghana – April 2024

The ePolice Academy 2024 International Edition, an initiative hosted by the Ghana Police Service in partnership with the Ghana Internet Safety Foundation, has successfully concluded.

The landmark event, which took place at Sheila’s Executive Hotel in Sunyani, Bono Region on April 15th, 2024, brought together top cybersecurity experts and law enforcement officers to foster the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) in cyber forensic investigation and bolster online safety in Ghana.

Esteemed international and local professionals gathered to share their knowledge and best practices.

Dr. Edward Danso Ansong and Dr. Isaac Tweneboah-Koduah offered profound insights into AI’s role in cybersecurity, while Dr. Tim McGuinness addressed global cyber threats. Emmanuel Atwam delivered an engaging session on digital evidence, emphasizing the enhancement of forensic capabilities within the Ghana Police Service.

Gabriel Ofosu Appiah provided valuable guidance on online safety and digital literacy. Botswana’s David Moepeng shared strategies from his extensive experience in cybercrime mitigation, underscoring the global dimension of the conference.

Practical applications of AI were showcased by DSP Alex Anargbonu, Dominic Alokopo, and Stephen Suglo, who were recognized for their innovative approaches to crime detection. Terence Addey Adams highlighted the essential work in cybercrime prevention within child protection.

The discussion on ethical hacking led by Philemon Hini opened up conversations on securing digital infrastructure.

The interactive sessions throughout the event ensured that attendees were equipped with both theoretical understanding and practical skills.

The event received acclaim not only for the expert panels but also for the enthusiastic participation of the trainees, one of whom stated, “The knowledge and hands-on experience gained from the ePolice Academy have been unparalleled.

The practical applications of AI we’ve been exposed to are game-changers for our day-to-day duties and will significantly enhance our operational effectiveness.”

There is a slogan that says, ‘Think before you click’. As police officers tasked with protecting life and property, there is a need for us to understand the existence of cybercrime, how to investigate, the type of evidence we are to look for, how to retrieve that evidence, and how to preserve it for future use.

This training, when taken seriously, will enhance your professional experience and, for that matter, the goal of the Ghana Police Service and the expectations of the general public, “Bono Regional Police Commander indicated.

The Ghana Police Service extended sincere gratitude to the organizers, Ghana Internet Safety Foundation, speakers and participants.

“This event is a cornerstone in our ongoing commitment to using technology to ensure the safety of the public,” said a senior representative of the Ghana Police Service.

The ePolice Academy was a testament to the power of collaboration and innovation in the pursuit of a safer digital environment in Ghana.

For more information on the outcomes of the event and future initiatives, please contact Gabriel Ofori Appiah at +233 55 000 6737 or goforiappiah@gisfoundation.com

About Ghana Internet Safety Foundation

The Ghana Internet Safety Foundation (GISF) is a leading organization dedicated to promoting internet safety and digital security across Ghana.

GISF collaborates with government bodies, educational institutions, and international partners to advance the cause of a safer digital environment for all citizens.

Through initiatives like the ePolice Academy, GISF seeks to equip individuals and organizations with the knowledge and tools necessary to navigate the complexities of the digital world securely and responsibly.

About the Ghana Police Service

The Ghana Police Service remains dedicated to its mission of upholding law and order, safeguarding lives and property, and preventing as well as investigating crime throughout the nation.

Striving for international excellence, the service is dedicated to the highest standards of duty and ethics.