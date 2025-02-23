Advancing Infrastructure Transparency in Ghana: Key Insights from the National Infrastructure Transparency Index Workshop

By: Joseph Wemakor

On February 19, 2025, the Coconut Groove Hotel in Accra was the venue for a crucial workshop dedicated to the National Infrastructure Transparency Index (ITI), organized by CoST Ghana in collaboration with the Ghana Integrity Initiative (GII).

The event brought together a diverse group of stakeholders, including government officials, industry executives, civil society organizations, and members of the media, all united by a common goal: to enhance transparency and accountability in public infrastructure projects across Ghana.

The workshop commenced with remarks from Isaac Aidoo, the Executive Director of CoST Ghana, who welcomed participants and underscored the significance of a collaborative approach to infrastructure development.

He highlighted CoST Ghana’s commitment to facilitating greater transparency and public participation in the management of publicly funded infrastructure projects. “Our mission is to empower stakeholders with the tools necessary to assess and improve transparency in infrastructure delivery,” Aidoo stated.

Aidoo outlined the objectives of the workshop, which included introducing the ITI framework and establishing a clear implementation plan.

He expressed confidence that the participants would leave equipped with a deeper understanding of the ITI and motivated to collaborate effectively for its successful rollout.

Mary Awelana Addah, Executive Director of GII, followed with a compelling speech that reiterated the vital role of transparency in infrastructure governance.

“Infrastructure is foundational to national development,” she declared, while pointing out the severe challenges faced in the sector, including cost overruns and project delays.

Addah emphasized that transparency is not merely an ideal but a necessity for ensuring that public funds are utilized efficiently and effectively, ultimately preventing corruption and favouritism in contract awards.

Addah elaborated on the importance of the ITI as a diagnostic tool for identifying vulnerabilities in procurement and contract management.

She cited estimates that 10% of infrastructure projects initiated by the Ministry of Monitoring and Public Procurement (MMPPs) remain incomplete, which results in wasted resources and deprives communities of essential services.

In her call to action, Addah urged all stakeholders—including government entities, private sector players, and civil society—to work in unity to promote transparency and accountability within the infrastructure sector.

She emphasized the need for a proactive commitment to disclose project-related information and adhere to ethical procurement standards.

As the workshop concluded, there was a palpable sense of optimism among participants about the potential of the ITI to reshape Ghana’s infrastructure landscape. Both Aidoo and Addah reiterated their determination to foster collaboration aimed at enhancing transparency while combating corruption in public infrastructure projects.

Their collective vision is to create a more effective and trustworthy infrastructure development process that benefits all citizens of Ghana.