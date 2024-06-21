Advancing Partnership: ECOWAS and U.S. Strengthen Cooperation in Abuja Meeting

On June 19, 2024, Abuja, Nigeria hosted a pivotal meeting aimed at enhancing cooperation between the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and the United States of America. Led by Mrs. Damtien Larbli Tchintchibidja, Vice-President of the ECOWAS Commission, and attended by a delegation from the United States Congress including congresswomen French Hill and Chrissy Houlahan, the discussions focused on reinforcing mutual collaboration across various strategic domains.

Mrs. Tchintchibidja, representing ECOWAS Commission President Dr. Omar Alieu Touray, expressed profound gratitude to the United States for its steadfast support in advancing ECOWAS objectives. Key areas of collaboration highlighted during the meeting encompassed security, economic development, humanitarian assistance, democratic governance, and institutional strengthening.

The session also included senior officials from the ECOWAS Commission, notably Abdou Kolley, Director of the President’s Cabinet, and Dr. Cyriaque Agnekethom, Director of Peacekeeping and Regional Security. Their presence underscored the importance of the discussions in forging a more dynamic and impactful relationship between ECOWAS and the US.

The dialogue reaffirmed both parties’ commitment to deepening their partnership, recognizing the strategic significance of collective efforts in addressing regional challenges and promoting sustainable development across West Africa. Discussions concluded with a mutual resolve to further bolster cooperation through actionable initiatives that would benefit the citizens of ECOWAS member states and contribute to regional stability and prosperity.

This meeting marks a significant step forward in the ongoing efforts to strengthen ties between ECOWAS and the United States, setting a positive trajectory for future collaborations aimed at achieving shared goals in the region.