Advans Ghana in celebrating this year’s World Savings Day (WSD) has introduced the “Back-to-school Promotion” to offer a breath-catching moment for the public and its clients amid the COVID-19.

In line with the World Savings Day 2020, on the theme: “When You Save a Bit, Big Things Follow”, the campaign seeks to throw a glimmer on savings among parents to prepare towards the return of their children to school.

A statement from Advans Ghana, copied to the Ghana News Agency said the promotion specifically, sought to assist parents and guardians during the last two months of the year to enable them to save towards their children’s school fees.

As an added value to the campaign, Advans Ghana is assuring an instant cash back on initial deposits for all depositors and an up-ward adjustment of interest rate at the end of the duration for all parents who would want to renew their commitment to save on a longer term.

Mr. Olivier Bailly-Béchet, the Chief Executive Officer of Advans Ghana, stated: “Today, more than ever, following the COVID-19 crisis, parents aspire to see their children back to school and wish to offer them the best education opportunities they possibly can.

“It is our mission to propose to them the possibility to save today easily and prepare for their children’s future with a dedicated and rewarding saving plan”.

The idea behind the promotion, she said, was to propel all interested parents whether committed to savings or not, to save today, for easy return of their children to school tomorrow.

Lucky winners, thus, top depositors in all 20 branches stand the chance of winning free stationery products for their wards.

“By walking into any of its 20 branches, with a valid National ID and two passport pictures, one can obviously own an account with Advans Ghana and partake in this captivating promo,” the statement said.

Madam Barbara Odei, the Chief of Sales and Distribution Officer, who launched the promo said Advans Ghana recognised education as an essential tool to the socio-economic transformation of every society.

Hence, its resolve to support both schools and parents during this challenging time.

He added: “Advans Ghana is proud to announce that its school clients have enjoyed grace period on their loans since the pandemic started in Ghana and it has extended this grace period to the end of December, 2020”.

The two-month promo, which was launched on November 2, 2020, and expected to end by December 2020, would help to complete Advans Ghana’s support to the value chain in education.

Advans Ghana Savings and Loans is a subsidiary of the Advans Group headquartered in Paris with a presence in nine countries in Africa and Asia, serving more than one million clients.

In Ghana, Advans operates in 20 branches across eight regions with the head office located in Accra-Newtown.

Its mission is to provide client-centric financial services to small businesses and under-served populations in a sustainable and responsible manner.