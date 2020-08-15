Advans Ghana Savings and Loans, in collaboration with OikroCredit, its partner, has started the distribution of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and sanitary products to its clients.

The five-day event will see more than 2,000 clients of the Company receive nose masks, hand sanitizers, hand washing soaps and Veronica buckets to protect themselves and their communities against COVID-19.

Eight customers at the launch of the initiative received large quantities of the items.

A press release from the Company said since the beginning of the pandemic , Advans Ghana had considered as a top priority the protection of its staff and clients by strictly implementing all protocols at its premises and activities.

It said the Company also relentlessly sensitised the public, clients and staff on protective measures and remained committed to helping stem the spread of the virus.

The Chief Executive Officer of the Company, Mr. Olivier Bailly-Béchet, at the launch said, “Even though there are many recoveries, as the virus is still real and spreading in Ghana, uncertainty remains for the future.

“ And we all know uncertainty is never good for business. Whiles nations around the world are making strides in generating a vaccine, it is our individual and collective responsibility to implement the safety protocols at all times to protect ourselves and others by washing of hands regularly, keeping a two-meter social distancing, wearing of a facemask, avoiding touching one’s mouth, eyes and nose and sanitising regularly”.

The CEO said the distribution of the items was part of the many interventions Advans Ghana had rolled out for its clients following the onset of COVID-19.

He said the Company also gave out a relief package (with Grace Period & loan restructuring) for clients and continued to provide loans and other financial services, especially the mobile banking solution, “Mobibank”, to support clients in restarting their businesses, performing their transactions and more generally, in addressing their needs.

Mr Bailly-Bechet said the Company also introduced business advice to help clients in navigating through the crisis and to manage COVID-19 from a health perspective.

He charged all the 20 branches of the Company to replicate the exercise between August 14 and 19, 2020.

The release said the PPE were manufactured locally in line with agenda to promote local businesses and their products.

Advans Ghana Savings and Loans is a subsidiary of the Advans Group head-quartered in Paris with presence in nine countries in Africa and Asia and serving more than one million clients worldwide.

In Ghana, Advans operates in 20 branches across eight regions with the head office located in Accra-Newtown.

“Advans Ghana’s mission is to provide client-centric financial services to small businesses and under-served populations in a sustainable and responsible manner,” the statement said.