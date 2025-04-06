Advocacy Groups Call for Law to Stop Pre-Election Government Appointments

Two leading advocacy organisations, Global Media Foundation (GLOMEF) and LBG, are calling on the Government of Ghana to pass a law that will stop ruling governments from making major job appointments or employing new people in the two months leading up to national elections.

According to the two groups, such last-minute appointments often create problems for the public service.

They say when a new government takes over, it usually cancels these appointments, which affects the lives of those employed and causes waste of public funds.

Over the years, outgoing governments in Ghana have been accused of rushing to offer jobs and appointments close to elections—moves many believe are politically motivated. These appointments are often reversed by the incoming administration, citing financial pressures or improper procedures.

Global Media Foundation and LBG say this practice weakens public confidence and disrupts smooth transitions of power. They want Parliament to pass a law that would stop such actions and ensure public sector jobs are given based on merit and need not politics.

“We are urging the government to take urgent steps to protect the integrity of public service and secure the future of our young democracy,” said Raphael Godlove Ahenu, Chief Executive Officer of Global Media Foundation in a statement.

“The law should clearly state what can and cannot be done in the months before elections.”

The proposed law would limit the number of new appointments and job contracts that can be made within two months to an election. It would also introduce a review system to confirm if any appointments made during that period are essential.

Critics of the current practice say last-minute hiring brings confusion and mistrust. Some new employees lose their jobs immediately after elections, while others are left in legal battles for compensation or reinstatement.

Global Media Foundation and LBG have promised to continue working with key stakeholders, including Members of Parliament and civil society organizations, to build support for the new law.

As Ghana prepares for the next elections, the two groups say the time to act is now to strengthen governance and protect the integrity of public service employment