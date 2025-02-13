Advocate Demands Former Minister’s Return Amid Mounting Allegations

Public Interest Advocate Rodaline Imoru Ayarna has urged the Office of the Special Prosecutor to pull out all stops to bring former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta back to Ghana for questioning.

Speaking on TV3’s New Day on February 13, 2025, Ayarna did not mince words about what she sees as a clear case of exploitation. “Ofori-Atta benefited from our woes through his company, Databank, and he must be brought to answer,” she declared, adding that if conventional means fail, even unconventional methods might have to be considered.

Ayarna expressed deep concern over the former minister’s claim that he left the country for medical treatment—a claim she dismisses as a thin veil for his alleged misconduct. “He’s out of the jurisdiction indefinitely, which tells us he has effectively absconded. It’s high time that we see him face the music,” she insisted.

The advocate’s remarks come amid growing public outrage over a series of investigations that now place Ofori-Atta at the center of multiple corruption probes. His alleged involvement ranges from a loss reduction contract between ECG and Beijing Jao to controversies surrounding the National Cathedral project, contracts awarded by the Health Ministry for ambulances, and the SML-GRA deal. Critics argue that the ripple effects of these decisions have had a devastating impact on the country, especially affecting pensioners and ordinary citizens alike.

Ayarna’s call for accountability is not just a political jab—it reflects a broader demand for transparency and justice in a nation where many feel that the powerful have long evaded responsibility. With the Office of the Special Prosecutor intensifying its investigation, the pressure is mounting for Ofori-Atta to return and clear the air over allegations that continue to fuel public discontent.