Advocating for Mobile Money: The Key to Financial Inclusion in Ghana

The Mobile Money Advocacy Group Ghana (MoMAG)was establish to educate the public and mobile money operators about fraud prevention and safeguard the sector. The Advocacy group Swore in Newly Executive who will lead the organisation.

It was held at Christ The king Paris Hall, cantoment on the 18 January,2025. During swearing in ceremony of the New Executives of Mobile Money Advocacy Group (MoMAG) ,The director of Fintech and Innovations at the Bank of Ghana, Mr Kwame Oppong, has expressed concern over the increasing cases of Mobile Money fraud.

Fraudsters formulating various means to scam both mobile money vendors and users.

He added that, According to report by Global system for mobile money communication declared Ghana mobile money regulatory framework as the number one globally and enhance Fintech industry, they need to safeguard the Mobile Money sector.

The Mobile Money industry is serving Ghana well and must be protected from fraudsters, oppong said.

In his Address Mr. Edward Ofori Agyemang, President of the Mobile Money Advocacy Group said the group is in discussion with the police to ensure security for Mobile Money vendors.

He added that Government is going to abolish E-levy, And also Enhance their business to proceed.

Before the was no E-levy people go to agent and deposit money on their wallet. And send it through their wallet easily, But when E-levy was introduce, people want agent to send money straight because they want to evade E-levy.

He share some security information on how to protect Mobile Money from

fraudsters.

Mr. Agyemang Advice Agent to close early and also not to keep huge money on them.

He further added that, agent must not expose their self for people to attack them.

Since the inauguration of Mobile Money in Ghana, transferring fund has become more convenient.

Source: Priscilla Ndede