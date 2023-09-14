Adwoa Safo Apologises to NPP Leadership

Sarah Adwoa Safo, the Member of Parliament representing Dome-Kwabenya, has issued an unequivocal apology to the leadership of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), with a special focus on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, and other prominent party figures.

In a video that has been circulating on various social media platforms, Adwoa Safo provided an explanation for her prolonged absence from Parliament, attributing it to a challenging period in her personal and family life. She earnestly sought forgiveness from the NPP leadership and their supporters.

Adwoa Safo’s extended absence from her parliamentary duties, which exceeded a year, occurred following her trip to the United States. During this time, her parliamentary seat remained vacant, prompting some fellow MPs to advocate for its formal declaration as such.

In 2022, she was summoned before the Privileges Committee of Parliament.

She expressed her contrition as follows: “I take this moment to extend my heartfelt apologies to my fellow members in the New Patriotic Party, particularly the esteemed leadership. First and foremost, I humbly apologize to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, our respected Chief of Staff, Honorable Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, Majority Leader Osei Kyei-Mensah Bonsu, and the entire parliamentary leadership, along with my fellow MPs and members of the Majority caucus.

“I deeply regret my past conduct and want to emphasize that it was never my intention or plan to let you all down.

I was grappling with numerous personal and family challenges. In the name of the Lord, I beseech my regional executives, Greater Accra constituency executives, the NPP’s national headquarters, the General Secretary, National Chairman, and all the party’s diligent workers. I implore all of you, as well as my supporters and well-wishers who have consistently supported me and had faith in our constituency, to find it in your hearts to forgive me for the unfortunate turn of events.”