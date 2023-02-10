Adzentem Odikro advocates unity to celebrate

Obrempon Asare Andoh I, the Odzikro of Gomoa Adzentem near Apam, has appealed to the Akyempim Traditional Council to unify the celebration of the annual Akwanbo festival in the area.

According to him, the annual ritual where individual towns celebrated their festivals separately had reduced the delight and fantasy that came with the celebration of the glamorous extravaganza.

Consequently, the Odzikro has asked the Akyempim Traditional Council to form a functioning committee of eminent people to set modalities for a centralised celebration of the festival as was done in many traditional areas across the country.

Obrempon Andoh made the appeal at a durbar to climax the celebration of 20 years of his ascendency to the throne as the Odzikro of Adzentem.

The event coincided with the celebration of the 2023 Akwambo Festival and the installation of some sub-chiefs in the area.

The chiefs were carried in palanquins amidst traditional drumming and brass band music through the principal streets of the town.

The event attracted people from far and near, clad in white, joining the procession amidst the firing of musketry from the community’s sacred forest.

Obrempon Andoh indicated that the incoherent nature of the celebrations had prevented many dignitaries from gracing the festivals to give them the strong backing it deserved.

“I pray that all the towns under the Akyempim Traditional Area come together to have one unique festival to enable us to forge ahead as a unified body for accelerated development.

“On countless occasions, many dignitaries fail to honour our invitations due to date clashes,” he stated, and urged the people to uphold the cultural values of the town and contribute their quota towards the development of the area.

They should bury their petty differences and eschew divisiveness.

He encouraged them to embrace unity and harmony as prerequisite for rapid socio-economic development.

Outlining his achievements during his two decades reign, he mentioned his instrumentality in constructing a community centre, library, school blocks, and toilet facilities, as well as his peaceful co-existence with people in the community.

However, he said, the community was faced with numerous challenges including bad roads from Gomoa Potsin through Gomoa Adzentem Awomberew to Agona Swedru and called on the government to redeem its promise to construct the roads.