Adzolakope Community gets potable water and toilet for Penyi Police

Mr John Kwakuvi Hounlessodji, the Chief Executive Officer of ‘Infinity Den Enterprise’ and Infinity Stars Hotel at Penyi in the Ketu North Municipality of the Volta region has extended his philanthropic agenda to the Ghana Police Service and residents of Adzolakope, a suburb of Penyi.

Mr Hounlessodji, also known in his business activities as ‘Infinity’, has built a modern toilet facility for the Police at Penyi.

DSP Dogbatse Christian, the Ketu North Municipal Police Commander during a handing over ceremony of the facility, said lack of a good toilet facility at the station had contributed to some challenges encountered by officers in charge of inmates at the cells.

“The officers sometimes were compelled to take the inmates to other places of convenience to ease themselves and in the process at times, resulted in an attempt by the inmates to escape,” he said.

Mr Dogbatse commended Mr Hounlessodji for his timely intervention and assured him of putting the facility to proper use.

On their part, residents of Penyi Adzolakope, a farming community in the area after searching for good drinking water for years, had their dreams realised when Mr Hounlessodji successfully provided a mechanised borehole for the provision of potable drinking water for the community.

Mr Hope Kwesi Azaglo, the Assembly member for Adzolakope, commended the efforts of Mr Hounlessodji Infinity by championing the plights of the people in the area.

“On behalf of the Adzolah family, I humbly express our profound gratitude and joy to you and your sand mining company for drilling a borehole for the community.”

“The entire community is overwhelmed and grateful for your benevolence,” Mr Azaglo added.

He also promised to put the facility to good use and care.

Torgbui Dadzi V, the Paramount Chief of Penyi in a speech, extended his appreciation to Mr Hounlessodji for his expression of love for their people.

Mr Hounlessodji also assured the people of the region to expect more of his corporate social responsibility activities for the growth of humanity.”With one accord, we can build Volta to be like Paris or New York,” he stated.