AEGWRA 2024 to Spotlight Africa’s Most Influential Women

The stage is set for a grand celebration of women’s achievements across Africa as the African Excellence Golden Women Recognition Awards (AEGWRA) is slated for December 28, 2024, at the iconic Rock City Hotel.

This extraordinary event, organized by Talent Expo Entertainment and Football Agent For The Talented, will celebrate the achievements of women who have excelled in their fields and created lasting impact in their communities.

Under the theme “Celebrating Women’s Impacts & Success: The Power of a Woman”, AEGWRA is more than just an awards ceremony—it’s a movement. Through heartfelt stories, inspiring speeches, and powerful discussions, the event aims to amplify women’s voices, showcase their accomplishments, and ignite change.

Attendees will witness the recognition of trailblazing women in areas such as business, healthcare, education, and the arts. Beyond the awards, the event offers cultural tours, networking opportunities, and the chance to participate in impactful initiatives like the Impact Lives Now program, which addresses critical issues in underserved communities.

AEGWRA is a platform that inspires women to rise above challenges, break barriers, and lead boldly. By honoring these remarkable individuals, the event sends a clear message: women’s contributions matter, and their stories deserve to be told.

As the day approaches, excitement continues to build. To be part of this transformative event—as a sponsor, participant, or attendee get in touch now.

Together, let’s celebrate the power of a woman and create a future where women’s success knows no bounds.