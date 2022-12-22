AEPs developed to assist school dropouts catch-up with learning

Dr. Kwame Akyeampong of the Open University has stressed the importance of Accelerated Education Programmes (AEPs) in helping to get children and young people into formal education when they have either dropped out or never attended school.

According to him, these programmes use flexible, child centred learning delivery approaches that allow them to compress two or three years of learning into just one school year, focusing on the foundations of literacy and numeracy with a focus on producing lifelong learners. He was speaking in an interview with News Ghana.

AEPS, he said, mostly use locally based development NGOs, and community leaders to identify children who have never been to school or who have dropped out in the early grades and enrol them on the project.

“Community engagement is a key part of the approach. In the case of the ‘Speed Schools’ in Ethiopia, the mothers of the selected children were also encouraged to join a self-help group which uses microfinance principles to assist them in supporting their child through the programme and into formal education. They also introduced a ‘school readiness programme’ for younger children who dropped out of school or never attended,” he said.

He also averred that AEP teachers are specially trained to deliver the compressed curriculum in a child-centred way. Teachers in government primary schools are also trained to receive children who complete accelerated education to ensure continuity in their learning whilst the primary schools are able to monitor and support children who have come through the AEPs.

According to Dr. Kwame Akyeampong the AEPs have been structured such that school dropouts can catch-up with learning.

He said since school dropouts have missed out on their learning and have gaps in foundational knowledge and skills, AEPs start from the beginning but use learning strategies that enhance school dropouts’ ability to make rapid progress and fill in gaps in their knowledge and skills.

Accelerated education has been rolled out over the past decade, particularly in Africa, for children kept out of school by extreme poverty, having to work, fleeing conflict, living as refugees, or affected by health crises like the 2014 Ebola outbreak in West Africa. In fact, much of what we know about accelerated education has come from the experience of learning recovery in the face of wars, pandemics and natural disasters.

Dr Akyeampong stated that the essentials of literacy and numeracy are developed through a range of learning strategies (group work, role play, investigations etc.) that create an atmosphere in which all learners are involved in class, group and individual activities.

These learning activities and the social relations they generate help students to become effective learners so that they often outperform their peers when they transition into mainstream school.

On her part, Dr. Randa Grob-Zakhary explained that Education.org is an independent global non-profit initiative dedicated to bringing the best available evidence to education leaders worldwide.

This initiative, she said, has recently analysed a wide range of evidence on Accelerated Education Programmes (AEPs) over the past decade.

The initiative has been looking at how a decade of evidence about these programmes could help countries right now to plan their post-COVID catch-up plans, to recover the learning lost during school shutdowns.

“We analysed a really wide base of global evidence – not just published academic studies but reports by governments, foundations and NGOs, even PhD theses. We did a deep dive into research from Ghana, as well as Kenya, Ethiopia, Liberia, Rwanda, Sierra Leone, South Sudan, Uganda….We found that, while accelerated education has mostly been used to help out-of-school children transition into formal schooling, the principals involved and the specific country examples shared have huge relevance for governments everywhere, as they face up to this crisis and plan their post-COVID catch-up strategies, especially for the most marginalised learners, such as adolescent girls who’ve dropped out due to pregnancy and marriage.”

Dr Grob-Zakharye indicated that accelerated learning is an untold African success story.

She said: “The programmes focus on the basics of literacy and numeracy, taking a child-centred and interactive approach to learning, and actively engaging communities in support of their children’s education. The results are impressive – hundreds of thousands of children have learned to read and write in that first year, then transitioned into mainstream schools.”

Education.org has produced case studies from Ethiopia, Liberia, Northeast Nigeria, Kenya and South Sudan.

From the evidence, it emerged that there were some key criteria for the success of accelerated education programmes, such as making sure they’re closely aligned with government provided education and include special provision for reaching the most marginalised.

Explaining how the whole initiative works, Dr. Randa Grob-Zakhary said Education.org’s analysis builds on existing literature about accelerated education programmes but adds value by reframing and translating the evidence into actionable guidance for government education leaders. It packages this material in decision-maker language, ensuring it relates directly to the development of more effective policies and guidelines.

“It introduces a novel approach to including evidence from a wider range of frontline voices than usually done; 80% of the resources analysed have not been officially published,” she said.