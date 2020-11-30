Aequitas Foundation in collaboration with Asaase Radio on Saturday held a night of songs concert in Accra to preach peace ahead of the December 7, 2020 general elections.

The concert dubbed: “Joy of Peace Concert” was held in partnership with Grace Chorale International (GCI) and took place at the premises of Accra-based Asaase Radio.

The night witnessed diverse melodious performances from GCI and sensational singer Madam Franklyn Gyimah.

Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, Reverend Akua Ofori-Boateng, Chief Executive Officer of Aequitas Foundation said the concert was organized to utilize the joy gained in celebrating Christmas as a way of encouraging Ghanaians to be peace ambassadors during the upcoming elections.

“The whole idea of this concert was to remind ourselves of the joy of Christmas and use that as a way of encouraging ourselves to have a peaceful elections”, she said.

She added that the foundation targets helping young people therefore peace in the country was vital in giving such opportunities to the betterment of their lives.

Reverend Ofori-Boateng said Aequitas, which is the Latin word for “Equity” proposes that the world could not be equal but the world could be fairer.

This fairness, she said could be achieved by looking out for opportunities for young people to get a better chance at their career opportunities through internship programmes to make them knowledgeable and gain exposure.

“To achieve this fairness and utilization of opportunities, we look out for internship programs for young underprivileged people to give them the exposure to possibility”.

Reverend Ofori-Boateng advised the public to ensure peace before, during and after the December 7 polls to consolidate the gains made in development.