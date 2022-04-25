Aerojet Aviation Opens Applications for Trainee Aircraft Technicians and Engineers

Aerojet Aviation Ltd as part of its Accra MRO Project has opened applications for the first and only Aircraft Maintenance Engineering Training Programme in the Sub Region.

The Aerojet Aviation Training Academy, a key part of the Accra MRO project will be delivering the course, which will be certified by the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) as well as the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA).

The training program, which is scheduled to begin in the first quarter of 2023, will provide world class Aircraft Maintenance Training with practical specialist hand skills training and in-depth knowledge about Aircraft and how they operate through the various stages of flight.

Most significantly students will be taught how to maintain commercial aircraft and keep them in premium condition to ensure compliance with the stringent safety standards within the industry.

The Deputy Director-General (Technical) at the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority Mr. Daniel Acquah said; “Safety is critical to the operation and certification of all Aircraft within our airspace. This type of Aircraft Maintenance Engineering Program which provides the fundamental training for technicians is long overdue in our region. It is important that technicians get trained to the standards expected to meet the high standards of safety we have set ourselves. The GCAA is supportive of this initiative and will continue to work with Aerojet to improve Aviation safety in Ghana and the West Africa Region as a whole.”

Mr. Mazisi Parkes, the CEO of Aerojet Aviation said; The opening of the applications process is very exciting. It’s the beginning of a very important process for many young Ghanaians and Africans in general; we remain resolute in providing opportunities for young people in the aviation industry. Our Training Academy together with our partners will continue to launch various training programs to prepare and qualify the youth for long-term careers in the industry. It is significant to note that, the Aircraft Maintenance Engineering Training Programme our academy is offering comes with a guaranteed job at the end of it provided candidates pass the course. This is unprecedented in our region.”

Due to limited space on the course interested candidates should apply early to book their place.

Applications can be made by visiting aerojet-aviation.com, accessing the Training Academy page and clicking the Apply button. A link to the page is shown below.