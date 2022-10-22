Afadjato students schooled on Breast Cancer and COVID-19

Madam Judith Geraldo, a Health Promotion Officer, Hohoe Municipal Health Directorate, has said breast cancer has claimed lives of young and old women and therefore needs adequate education on the disease.

She said breast screening was important to ensure that any problem detected could be addressed to avert future consequences.

Speaking at an education programme held for students of Afadjato Senior High Technical School (SHTS) in Hohoe, Madam Geraldo advised female students to visit health facilities or personally examine themselves and report any unusual notice.

Madam Geraldo asked the female students to exhibit healthy lifestyles and personal hygiene such as avoid wearing tight brassieres and frequently change them.

Mr Ameke William, a Health Promotion Officer at the Hohoe Municipal Health Directorate, said there was a need for students to keep safe as the Coronavirus pandemic still lingered on.

He said the Municipality had recorded new cases of the disease hence the need for all to avail for the vaccination and advised that the COVID-19 vaccines were safe and harmless to their health.

He urged those who had already received the vaccines to continue to adhere to the safety protocols like regularly washing and sanitising their hands.

Mr Ameke said although there were side effects of the vaccine, it differed from an individual to the other adding that most effects recorded were a pain in the arm, dizziness and headache adding that the aim of the vaccination would help achieve a herd immunity against the disease and keep citizens safe.

Mr Adjah John Yao Agbeko, Headmaster of the School, on behalf of students and management, expressed gratitude to the Directorate for the education and re-emphasised the need for students to keep personal hygiene.