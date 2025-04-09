AFAG Demands Bipartisan Probe into Suspicious Aircraft Allegations

The Alliance for Accountable Governance (AFAG) has called for an immediate bipartisan parliamentary investigation into allegations of drug trafficking and money laundering linked to two aircraft that recently landed at Kotoka International Airport.

AFAG’s call follows conflicting accounts from government officials and opposition figures, with the group warning that the ongoing political back-and-forth is failing to address the underlying issue: the truth behind the aircraft’s presence and activities.

“Ghanaians are demanding answers, not political debates. The silence from key institutions like the Ghana Airports Company, Civil Aviation Authority, and national security agencies is deeply disturbing. The public deserves transparency,” AFAG said in a statement issued this week.

President John Dramani Mahama has already tasked the Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC), the Police CID, the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB), and the National Security Coordinator to investigate the matter. The directive came after the Minority Caucus raised alarms over growing threats of drug trafficking, money laundering, and piracy under the current administration.

Speaking earlier, Reverend John Ntim Fordjour, Ranking Member on the Defence and Interior Committee of Parliament, emphasized the importance of protecting Ghana’s longstanding reputation for peace and stability. He warned that Ghana must not allow its status to be undermined by criminal networks.

Against this backdrop, AFAG outlined five reasons why Parliament must intervene decisively. The group cited national security risks, a lack of transparency around the aircraft’s documentation, and Ghana’s history of aviation-related drug cases—including the Nayele Ametefeh incident and the 2023 Brussels bust—as reasons for concern.

AFAG stressed the importance of parliamentary oversight in upholding the rule of law, ensuring accountability, and preserving Ghana’s international standing. “As a signatory to key anti-drug treaties, Ghana must show commitment to justice to preserve global partnerships and donor confidence,” the statement added.

The group further called on President Mahama to urgently consult with the Speaker of Parliament to reconvene the House and initiate proceedings to address the matter with the urgency it deserves.

“The gravity of these accusations demands swift legislative oversight and action,” AFAG said. “We urge Parliament to rise above partisan interests and restore public trust through a credible and transparent probe.”

The controversy continues to draw national attention, with stakeholders awaiting further clarity from ongoing investigations and any forthcoming parliamentary action.

Below is the full statement…

AIRMED COCAINE SCANDAL; BIPARTISAN PARLIAMENTARY PROBE NEEDED – AFAG

The Alliance for Accountable Governance (AFAG) is calling for an independent, bipartisan parliamentary investigation into troubling allegations involving two foreign aircraft suspected of transporting illicit drugs and cash into Ghana.

The aircraft in question are AirMed flight N823AM, an air ambulance, and Cavok Air’s Antonov An-12B cargo plane. Both planes arrived from Gran Canaria, Spain, and remained at Kotoka International Airport (KIA) for extended periods under suspicious circumstances.

AirMed’s aircraft reportedly landed on March 20, 2025, and stayed for five days without transporting any patients. Meanwhile, Cavok Air’s Antonov An-12B arrived earlier on March 12 and remained in Ghana for thirteen days, with both planes allegedly departing on the same day, March 25, 2025, to the same destination. These coincidences, paired with claims of cocaine and cash smuggling, have raised serious concerns by Reverend John Ntim Fordjour, the Ranking Member of the Defence and Interior Committee of Parliament.

While government spokesperson Felix Kwakye Ofosu has dismissed the allegations, citing mechanical issues and customs delays, AFAG believes this back-and-forth between the ruling NDC and opposition NPP is failing to address the core issue: the truth.

Ghanaians are demanding answers, not political debates. The silence from key institutions like the Ghana Airport Company, Civil Aviation Authority, and national security agencies is deeply disturbing. The public deserves transparency.

AFAG has outlined five compelling reasons why Parliament must initiate a bipartisan investigation:

National Security Risk – Allegations of drug trafficking and money laundering, if true, threaten the security and international standing of Ghana.

Lack of Transparency – There is no public record of cargo manifests, clearance documentation, or official explanations for the planes’ extended stays.

Repetitive Patterns – Ghana has a history of drug-related aviation scandals, including the Nayele Ametefeh case and the 2023 Brussels bust.

Rule of Law & Accountability – Parliament must fulfill its oversight role. Any complicity or negligence by officials must be uncovered and addressed.

International Reputation – As a signatory to key anti-drug treaties, Ghana must show commitment to justice to preserve global partnerships and donor confidence.

RESOLUTION

In light of the seriousness of the allegations, AFAG calls on President John Mahama to, as a matter of urgency, confer with the Speaker of Parliament to reconvene Parliament immediately to address the matter decisively. The gravity of these accusations demands swift legislative oversight and action.

AFAG is urging Parliament to act swiftly, rise above partisan interests, and restore public trust through a credible and transparent probe.

God bless our homeland, Ghana!

-SIGNED-

Arnold Boateng (General Secretary)

William Obeng Member)

Emmanuel Kwame Agyemang (Member)