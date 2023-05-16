Afaglo lauds NDC leadership for successful primaries

Businessman and avid supporter of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Norvihoho Afaglo has praised the leadership of the party for organizing a smooth and successful presidential and parliamentary primaries.

Afaglo was speaking in an interview with this reporter in Accra.

He said the peaceful conduct of the NDC primaries showed that the party was united and ready to capture power from the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

The Marrar GH Ltd and Susagtad Boat Building Company CEO, praised Dr Kwabena Duffuor, a former governor of the Bank of Ghana and an aspirant in the presidential primary who later withdrew from the contest, for his show of maturity in the handling of concerns raised about the electoral register prior to the primaries and called on all parliamentary aspirants, both winners and losers, as well as all members of the NDC nationwide to remain steadfast and united and to work hard for victory in the 2024 general elections, to restore hope and dignity to the suffering Ghanaian population.