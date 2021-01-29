The Advocacy for Alleged Witches (AfAW) welcomes the arrest of the notorious Anambra pastor, Onyebuchi Okocha (A. K. A. Onyeze Jesus). The police in Anambra reportedly arrested Pastor Okocha on January 27, 2020.

AfAW called the police public relations officer in Anambra, CSP Haruna Mohammed, who confirmed that Onyeze Jesus was in police custody.

That he had been invited for questioning. CSP Mohammad declined to make further comments on the matter because the investigation was going on. The government in Anambra state had earlier warned against Onyeze Jesus”criminal and indecent conduct in the name of religion’.

The state ministry of health had directed hospitals and mortuaries not to allow Onyeze Jesus to use their facilities to carry out the planned raising of seven corpses from the dead. Pastor Okocha planned to execute this miracle on January 27, 2020.

In a statement, The Ignominious Conduct of the Self-Styled Onyeze Jesus, the state government said:

“The Anambra State Government is in possession of some videos produced by one person who goes by the name of Onyeze Jesus based in Nkpor, Idemili North Local Government Area of the state, where he not only claims to change the economic status of his adherents by magical means but also throws a lot of Nigeria’s currency notes into the river and compels his adult followers, both male, and female, to bathe naked in the river and records them on video which he distributes gleefully to all manner of people through the Internet and other means”.

The statement further noted:”Onyeze Jesus promotes superstition and strife in society. By telling his gullible and brainwashed followers that their misfortune is caused by family members, relatives, friends, and business associates through magical powers, he is fomenting serious troubles and instigating eternal enmity in various places and businesses. Some of these troubles can lead to physical fights, bodily injuries, and even deaths.

In his Instagram, Pastor Okocha describes himself this way: “I’m Prophet Onye eze Jesus . The senior pastor of Children of Light ministries. Contact me today for prayers and other things @09135035006”. The page contains pictures of Onyeze Jesus showing off his ‘spiritual’ exploits. On his Facebook page, he boasts: “I’m prophet Onye eze Jesus . I’m the only one that can give you the wealth, health and other things you want. Just contact me today”.

AfAW commends the police and government of Anambra state for apprehending this religious loose cannon called Onyeze Jesus and for taking prompt measures to address the promotion of superstition in the state. Superstitious nonsense is destroying the state of Anambra and hampering its growth and development.

Onyeze Jesus should be tried and punished according to the law to deter other religious mischief makers. AfAW wishes to inform the government that religious exploitation is pervasive in Anambra state. There are many Onyeze Jesus operating and conning gullible persons in different parts of the state. The police should extend their investigation to other religious con artists and fraudulent religious ministries in the state!