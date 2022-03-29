AFC Rebrands to Deliver New Infrastructure Potential

LAGOS, Nigeria–(BUSINESS WIRE)–As the Africa Finance Corporation (AFC) marks its 15th anniversary, the Corporation is rebranding with ‘Instrumental Infrastructure. Instrumental Africa’ as its strapline.

Our new logo embodies our mission to be the bridge to a prosperous African future, as we relentlessly strive to advance our continent’s instrumental position as it takes its place on the global stage.

Core to our approach, is turning infrastructure into an instrument for change. We consistently deliver fast and sustainable solutions to close Africa’s infrastructure gap and unleash our continent’s prosperity. In so doing, we seek to elevate Africa’s instrumental role as a critical engine of global growth.

Through impact investing in infrastructure, we are committed to helping the continent position for greater success in a world of growing crisis and complexity. Ultimately, we are working to shine the spotlight on Africa as a major supplier of beneficiated resources, goods and services, and as the primary source of metals and minerals for new energy transition—with the underlying goal of creating jobs for the world’s largest and youngest workforce.

As Africa’s leading infrastructure finance institution, offering end-to-end finance and consultancy, AFC’s rebranding reiterates its capabilities to deliver across power, heavy industries, natural resources, transport, logistics and telecommunications.

“Our new identity reinforces our role in working to advance Africa’s instrumental role as a global growth engine,” said Samaila Zubairu, President and CEO of AFC. “Through impact investing in infrastructure, we are committed to helping the continent position itself for greater success in a world of growing crisis and complexity.”

With Africa’s infrastructure investment needs estimated at US$130 to US$170 billion a year, AFC’s new branding is emblematic of its strategic developmental role in the sectors most critical as growth engines for sustainable economic development. In the process, millions of jobs required for the continent’s rapidly growing youth population are generated.

This approach leverages on Africa’s many advantages, including:

The African Continental Free Trade Area agreement, which has created a single market of almost 1.4 billion people, the world’s largest

The world’s biggest reserves of minerals such as cobalt which are required for the global green energy transition

A workforce that is projected to exceed that of either China or India by 2034 and a population that is forecast to reach 2.5 billion by 2050

Returns on African infrastructure investments often exceeding that of other emerging markets

“Our approach puts the spotlight on Africa as a major supplier of beneficiated resources, goods and services, as the primary source of metals and minerals for new energy transition, and jobs for the world’s largest and youngest workforce,” said CEO Zubairu. “Our new brand endorses and anticipates the growing role Africa will play as it takes its rightful place on the world stage.” Ends.

About Africa Finance Corporation

AFC was established in 2007 to catalyse private sector-led infrastructure investment across Africa. It is the second highest investment grade rated multilateral financial institution in Africa. AFC’s approach combines specialist industry expertise with a focus on financial and technical advisory, project structuring, project development and risk capital to address Africa’s infrastructure development needs and drive sustainable economic growth. AFC invests in high-quality infrastructure assets that provide essential services in the core infrastructure sectors of power, natural resources, heavy industry, transport, and telecommunications. Since its inception, AFC has invested over US$10 billion in projects across 35 African countries. www.africafc.org

